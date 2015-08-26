FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Greek banks' bad debt burden and sectors most afflicted
August 26, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

FACTBOX-Greek banks' bad debt burden and sectors most afflicted

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Greek banks need to be
recapitalised for a third time to bolster their equity base and
attract back deposits they lost during a months-long standoff
between the leftist government and its international lenders.
This ended with agreement earlier this month on a new bailout
programme.
    Greece's European and IMF lenders have urged Athens to open
up the market for the hiving off or disposal of non-performing
loans and to look at setting up a bad bank to deal with a
massive bad loan burden afflicting the banks. 
    Following are details of the problem:
     
    * Non-performing exposures (NPEs) reached 40.8 percent of
Greek banks' loan portfolios in the first quarter of 2015,
topping 100 billion euros ($115 billion). NPEs include
non-performing loans (NPLs) that are in arrears for more than 90
days, and credit not yet classified as non-performing but where
payments are overdue and are unlikely to be repaid without
liquidation of the pledged collateral.
    * NPEs are up from 39.9 percent in December 2014, according
to the Bank of Greece.
    * Breakdown of NPEs per loan category (%)
      --------------------------------------
      Consumer loans      51.3 pct
      Business loans      39.8 pct
       -Small business    63   pct
       -SMEs              54   pct
      Mortgages           35.6 pct
    
    * Sectors of the economy showing the highest NPE ratios:
    Sector         NPE ratio (% of total loans in sector)
    ----------------------------------------------------------- 
    Commerce         54   pct
    Construction     49   pct 
    Manufacturing    47.8 pct
    Textiles         71   pct
    Energy            3.5 pct
    Shipping         28.8 pct
    Wood, furniture  63   pct
    Agriculture      61.4 pct 
    ------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece
    
    * Banks wrote off 1.98 billion euros of loans last year, up
fivefold from 363 million euros in 2013, as a way of gradually
cleaning up their portfolios. 
    * NPL loan coverage through accumulated provisions made by
the banks rose to 55.8 percent last year from 49.3 percent in
2013.
    
    * Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios (% of total loans)
                December 2014     December 2013
                -------------------------------
  Total           33.8 pct            31.9 pct
  Mortgages       28.6                26.1
  Consumer credit 49.5                47.3
  Business loans  33.5                31.8
    
    * Non performing loan (NPL) ratios per bank (end-March 2015)
      Bank                         NPL ratio
      --------------------------------------
      National Bank        24.3 pct
      Piraeus Bank         39   pct
      Eurobank            34   pct
      Alpha Bank           33.8 pct
     
    * Banks' lending to the economy (April 2015 balances, bln
euros)
    Total lending  Corporate  Financial/Insurance     Households
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    211.8           101.7         6.6                       96.5
                                                            ----
                    
                                                   Mortgage 69.3
  
                                                   Consumer 25.7
                                                   Misc.     1.5
    
   * Banks' total deposits (billion euros)
     Total        in euro    in other currencies
     April 2015
     --------------------------------------
     133.5         126.4         7.04   
     
     April 2014
     ----------
     161.4


($1 = 0.8725 euros)

 (Compiled by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)

