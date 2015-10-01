FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek NBG declines comment on Turkish unit bids
October 1, 2015

Greek NBG declines comment on Turkish unit bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Greece declined comment on a Financial Times report that it had received a bid from Qatar National Bank for its Turkish subsidiary that values Finansbank at about 3 billion euros.

“We don’t want to comment on the report. We are examining all options (to meet NBG’s capital needs) as we said earlier this week,” an NBG official said. The FT report sent the Greek bank’s U.S.-listed shares up 4.12 percent in premarket trading.

The European Central Bank’s banking supervision arm is due to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all four Greek systemic banks later this month to assess their recapitalisation needs after the imposition of capital controls in late June to halt massive deposit flight.

“There is no decision, and any decision will probably only be taken after the results of the stress tests,” another NBG official said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
