FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria finmin expects Greek banks to be open without problems over next few days
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Austria finmin expects Greek banks to be open without problems over next few days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 21 (Reuters) - Austria’s finance minister said on Sunday it was important for the European Central Bank to keep providing emergency liquidity for Greek banks as long as they are solvent, adding that he expected Greek banks to open without problems next week.

“I expect that tomorrow and in the next few days this won’t be a problem,” Hans Joerg Schelling told Austrian broadcaster ORF, adding that no European bank would withstand several months’ worth of the kind of capital outflows Greece has been seeing.

“That’s why I think it’s important, that we keep these support programmes, also those from the ECB, running as long as possible.” (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.