FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Greek banks to remain closed all week - government
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Greek banks to remain closed all week - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with banking association head)

ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greek banks will remain closed until July 13 and a 60-euro per day ATM withdrawal limit will remain in force, the Greek finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The government ordered the banks to close their doors on Monday, June 29, after the collapse of negotiations on an international aid deal.

The decree, already extended once, was due to expire on Wednesday.

Euro zone leaders on Tuesday set Greece a deadline of the end of the week to come up with far-reaching reform proposals to unlock an aid package, which a full summit of the European Union would approve on Sunday if the 28 leaders are satisfied.

Referring to the bank closure, Louka Katseli, the head of the Greek banking association, told state television: “It’s just two days, and we hope Sunday will be a new day.”

“We hope that the expansion of the services provided by banks as of Monday will resume as normal.”

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.