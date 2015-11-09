FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone to hold funds for Greek bank recap until reforms done- doc
November 9, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone to hold funds for Greek bank recap until reforms done- doc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The euro zone will release money for Greek bank recapitalisation only when Greece implements the agreed reforms, finance ministers said in a statement on Monday, noting Athens pledged to meet the conditions this week.

A European Central Bank Stress test showed at the end of October that Greek banks needed a total of 14.4 billion euros in additional capital if they were to survive an scenario of adverse economic conditions.

Out of that total needed, 10 billion euros is already sitting on a bank account of the euro zone bailout fund, waiting to be transferred to Greece once Athens meets the conditions.

“We await the finalisation of all the measures in the first set of milestones and the financial sector measures which are essential for a successful recapitalisation process,” the ministers said in a document at the end of a meeting on Greece. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

