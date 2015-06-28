Greek financial stability council to meet on banks-source

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s Financial Stability Council will convene at 1700 local time (1400 GMT) to discuss the situation in the country’s banking system, a senior banking source Reuters.

The council comprises Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, his deputy Dimitris Mardas, Central Bank Governor Yiannis Stournaras, the head of the Greek Banks Association, the chairman of the HFSF bank bailout fund and the head of the Capital Markets Commission.

Uncertainty over whether Greece can agree on a cash-for-reforms deal with its creditors ahead of a looming debt default has piled huge pressure on Greek banks. Long lines formed in front of cash machines on Saturday as people rushed to pull their money out while the banks were still operating normally. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos; writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Matthias Williams)