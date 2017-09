BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - The Greek debt crisis should not produce any fallout for financial institutions in the euro zone, the European Central Bank’s top banking supervisor said on Thursday.

“We don’t expect second-round effects of the Greek crisis on the banks under the single supervisory mechanism or European banks as a matter of fact,” the ECB’s banking supervision chair Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)