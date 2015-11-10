FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Piraeus bank optimistic book-build can raise 1.6 bln euros
November 10, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Piraeus bank optimistic book-build can raise 1.6 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus bank will close its book-building on its share offering by Friday at the latest and is optimistic it will raise at least 1.6 billion euros ($1.71 billion) to fill a capital hole, an official at the bank said on Tuesday.

Under the baseline scenario of the European Central Bank’s health check, Piraeus needs to fill a shortfall of 2.21 billion euros. The bank generated equity capital of nearly 600 million through a debt swap offer to bondholders last week.

“The book will likely close by Friday, at the latest,” a banker at Piraeus told Reuters, declining to be named.

“There is a good number of binding offers for the new shares and optimism we will meet our goal to at least cover 1.6 billion euros.” ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

