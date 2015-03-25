FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann presses Greek banks to improve liquidity positions
March 25, 2015

ECB's Weidmann presses Greek banks to improve liquidity positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann on Wednesday urged Greek banks receiving so-called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from their national central bank to improve their liquidity position.

Earlier on Wednesday, a banking source told Reuters the ECB had raised the cap on ELA that Greek banks can draw from the country’s central bank to above 71 billion euros ($77.84 billion) from 69.8 billion previously.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, small steps that keep pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors.

$1 = 0.9122 euros Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Gareth Jones

