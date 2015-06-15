FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian FinMin - Athens is turning Grexit into an option
June 15, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Belgian FinMin - Athens is turning Grexit into an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - No one in the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers wants Greece to leave the euro zone but Athens is turning that into an option, Belgian Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt said on Monday.

Speaking in Berlin, Van Overtveldt added that the euro zone’s credibility would be damaged if agreements with Greece were changed, and radical forces in other countries emboldened if Athens’ demands were met.

He spoke after the Greek government stuck to demands on Monday that its creditors propose less harsh terms for a cash-for-reforms deal after talks collapsed.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Erik Kirschbaum

