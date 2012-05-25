Grave error not to prepare for Greek exit-Belgium Deputy PM

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Central banks and companies would be making a grave error if they are not preparing for Greece to leave the euro zone, Belgium’s deputy prime minister, Didier Reynders, said on Friday.

Speaking to the European American Press Club in Paris, Reynders said:

“There is no organised discussion at the European level along the lines of: what do we do (if Greece leaves). Now, if central banks and companies are not preparing for the scenario, that would be a grave professional error.”