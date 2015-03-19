FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smaller euro zone state Belgium slams exclusive Greece meeting
March 19, 2015

Smaller euro zone state Belgium slams exclusive Greece meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel condemned a plan to discuss Greece’s debts to the euro zone with the leaders of France and Germany on Thursday without including Belgium and other smaller members of the bloc.

“It’s a bad method,” Michel told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels where Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to hold a discussion on the sidelines with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

Michel said they were free to hold general discussions but could take no decisions affecting those not represented. He said he would voice his criticism of the procedure during the summit. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

