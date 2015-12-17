FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone backs 1 bln euro aid for Greece after disputed bill shelved

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Senior officials of the euro zone provisionally approved a 1 billion euro aid tranche for Greece after Athens withdrew a disputed parallel economic programme from parliament, an EU official said.

“It was approved subject to Greece completing two or three technical steps such as the publication of decisions in the official journal,” the source said. “That should be done by Friday so the board of the European Stability Mechanism can make the disbursement on Friday night.”

He said Greece had agreed to shelve a bill with social measures to combat what the government calls the humanitarian crisis in the country until the lenders had a chance to review the measures and their funding. (Writing by Paul Taylor)

