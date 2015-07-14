Greek government submits to parliament bill required by EU deal

ATHENS, July 14 (Reuters) - The Greek finance ministry submitted on Tuesday to parliament legislation required by a deal struck with its international lenders on Monday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until Wednesday night to get those measures adopted in parliament.

The bill regulates increases in value added tax, the independence of the statistics service, pension reform, transposing an EU directive on bank resolution into domestic law and a clear timeframe on opening up closed professions in the country and other reforms spelled out in the OECD toolkit. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander and Michele Kambas)