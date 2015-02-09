FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE confirms officials present at UK PM's Greek euro exit meeting
February 9, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

BoE confirms officials present at UK PM's Greek euro exit meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Two Bank of England officials attended a meeting chaired by British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday to plan for a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, a spokesman for the central bank said on Monday.

“We can confirm that we had two officials from the Bank attending the meeting,” the spokesman said.

British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that Britain was stepping up contingency planning, and that the stand-off between Greece and the euro zone was raising risks to the British economy. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

