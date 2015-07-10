Greek finance minister: ECB-held bonds will be moved to ESM

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece will succeed in transferring bonds currently held by the European Central Bank to the European Stability Mechanism, the finance minister told parliament on Friday, a long-standing demand by Athens as it races to seal a bailout deal.

“What we asked for before, that Greek bonds held by the ECB .. should go to the ESM, will happen,” Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said ahead of a vote by lawmakers on the latest proposals Greece has made to its creditors.

The leftist government of Alexis Tsipras is seeking parliamentary support for a package of reforms which will raise taxes and cut public spending in order to secure a cash-for-reforms deal that will allow Greece to remain in the euro zone. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Matthias Williams)