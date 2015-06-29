FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek stock market to remain closed through July 6 - spokeswoman
June 29, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Greek stock market to remain closed through July 6 - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Athens Stock Exchange will remain closed for transactions through July 6, a spokeswoman said on Monday, after the Greek government shut banks and imposed controls to prevent a capital flight from the lenders.

Capital controls kicked in across Greece on Monday after the European Central Bank failed to approve an extension of emergency funding for Greek banks, in the midst of a deepening crisis between Athens and its international creditors. Greece is due to hold a referendum on July 5 on bailout terms from creditors. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Deepa Babington)

