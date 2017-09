ATHENS, July 26 (Reuters) - The Greek stock exchange might reopen on Tuesday, official sources said on Sunday, after a one-month shutdown which has put at risk the bourse’s place in global securities indices.

“It’s certain that it will not open on Monday, maybe on Tuesday,” a spokesperson for the Athens Stock Exchange told Reuters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Angus MacSwan)