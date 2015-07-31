FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bourse to reopen with limits
July 31, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Greek bourse to reopen with limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - The Greek Stock Exchange will reopen on Monday with trading in all stocks including banking shares and lower volatility limits, a bourse spokeswoman said on Friday.

Volatility limits on the Greek bourse were previously at plus or minus 30 percent. Trading in shares on the market has been suspended since June 29, when capital controls were imposed on the country to stop its banking system from imploding in a bank run.

Restrictions on trading, which will require “fresh” capital, do not apply to foreigners. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by David Holmes)

