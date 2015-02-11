FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, EU, IMF officials discussed "bridge agreement" -Greek official
February 11, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Greece, EU, IMF officials discussed "bridge agreement" -Greek official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greek and European officials in Brussels discussed on Wednesday what could constitute a “bridge agreement” for Greece once its bailout expires on Feb. 28, a Greek government official said.

The meeting took place “in a very good climate”, the official added.

The meeting was between Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, Euro Working Group President Thomas Wieser and the Greek delegation led by Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

