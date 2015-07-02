FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UK productivity is improving - BOE Dep Gov Cunliffe
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-UK productivity is improving - BOE Dep Gov Cunliffe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover alert)

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - There are signs that productivity in the UK economy is improving Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday on the BBC.

Speaking to other media, Cunliffe also said Greece’s deepening debt crisis is showing no sign yet of spreading to other countries on the periphery of the euro zone.

“We’re not seeing signs of that at the moment. Financial markets are not showing there is contagion or spreading of those risks to the periphery,” he told BBC Radio 5live in an interview.

Cunliffe also said he believed that any decision by HSBC on whether to base itself outside of the Bank of England’s jurisdiction would be driven by business considerations, not a search for looser regulation. L8N0ZI06J (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kim Coghill) )(nL8N0ZH4W2))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.