UK's Cameron thinks implementing Greek deal will be a challenge -spokeswoman
#Market News
July 13, 2015

UK's Cameron thinks implementing Greek deal will be a challenge -spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Implementing a deal between Greece and other euro zone leaders over its debts is a task that should not be underestimated, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister David Cameron told reporters on Monday.

“Clearly the challenge now will be on delivering on that and the implementation which lies ahead ... and I don’t think we underestimate the size of that challenge,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are glad an agreement has been reached but there is still more to do.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

