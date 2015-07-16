Osborne says UK contribution to Greek loan will be fully protected

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday said it had secured a legally binding deal with other European Union countries to fully protect any British money used in a 7 billion euro bridge loan to Greece.

Earlier European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said EU finance ministers had agreed to use the European Financial Stability Mechanism for a 7 billion euro bridge loan to Greece until the country negotiates its next full bailout.

Britain had initially baulked at the use of the EFSM, which is backed by all member states including those outside the currency bloc, saying it was not prepared to put British money on the line.

“We have today secured a significant victory and strengthened the protections for the UK in the latest Greek bailout and any future bailouts of Eurozone countries,” finance minister George Osborne said in a statement.

Many other non-euro zone states had raised similar objections to Britain. After Poland on Tuesday secured the assurances it needed to agree to the use of the fund and was prepared to vote it through whether Britain agreed or not, Osborne’s leverage had already been reduced.

Osborne said the settlement represented an important milestone in Britain’s wider efforts to renegotiate its relationship with the European Union ahead of a referendum due by the end of 2017.

”This agreement establishes an important principle in EU law: that the responsibilities of the euro zone countries and those members of the EU, like Britain, who are not part of the single currency and do not want to be, are very different, Osborne said.

“This is a principle we want and expect to be acknowledged when we renegotiate a new relationship with the EU before allowing the British people a say in an in/out referendum on our membership.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)