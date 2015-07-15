FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says solutions can be found to Greek bridge financing
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Britain says solutions can be found to Greek bridge financing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron believes a solution can be found to provide bridge financing to Greece while not putting British taxpayers’ money on the line, Cameron’s spokeswoman said.

The European Commission is proposing to give a 7 billion-euro ($7.7 billion) bridge loan to Greece to cover the country’s financing needs in July using the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM), according to a document from the EU executive.

The proposal to use the EFSM for the bridge loan is controversial because Britain and the Czech Republic are strongly opposed to it.

“We have always been clear that British taxpayers’ money is not going to be used to provide finance for a euro zone Greek deal and that therefore this is a non-starter,” Cameron’s spokeswoman said.

“From the discussions that have been taking place this morning, it’s clear that a number of other countries have concerns about this. I think there are a number of solutions that can be found.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Kate Holton, editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.