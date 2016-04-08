EU/IMF mission chiefs hope for deal with Greece by Sunday

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - Mission chiefs of Greece’s European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders held talks in Brussels on Friday on the country’s key bailout review, a European Commission spokeswoman said, stressing that they were long-scheduled.

“They will return within the day,” Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said, adding that euro zone officials were due to meet in Brussels anyway on Friday.

An EU official close to the talks said they hoped for a deal with Greece by Sunday. “The Greeks are still short of meeting of the conditions of either organisation,” the official said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski, writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)