#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greek budget revenues beat target in March-deputy finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s ordinary budget revenues in March stood at 4.2 billion euros, beating the country’s target of 3.2 billion euros, deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas told reporters on Thursday.

Ordinary net budget revenues exclude receipts from social security organisations and local governments. The figure differs from the one monitored by Greece’s EU/IMF lenders but indicates the country’s progress in repairing its finances.

Greece suffered a revenue shortfall in January and February because of lower tax receipts and is dangerously close to running out of cash in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)

