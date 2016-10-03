FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greece expects growth, lower debt, unemployment easing in 2017- draft budget
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 3, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Greece expects growth, lower debt, unemployment easing in 2017- draft budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday presented its 2017 draft budget to parliament, projecting a strong return to growth with an expansion in output of 2.7 percent, and pledging to meet primary surplus targets set out by terms of its international bailout.

The draft projected a decline in public debt to 174.8 percent of gross domestic product, and unemployment easing to 22.4 percent.

It did not contain any specific reference on its return to financial markets, stating that its aim was to return 'the soonest possible'. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos)

