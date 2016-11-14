FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Greek Jan-Oct central govt budget surplus beats target
November 14, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 9 months ago

Greek Jan-Oct central govt budget surplus beats target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Greece's central government registered a primary budget surplus of 6.49 billion euros ($6.99 billion) in the 10 months to October, beating its target by 5.2 billion euros thanks to higher tax revenues, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administration. It is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the country's finances.

The government's target was for a primary budget surplus- which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 1.79 billion euros for the January-October period.

Net tax revenue came in at 40.07 billion euros, 2.39 billion euros above target, while spending stood at 41.5 billion euros, 3.23 billion euros below target.

September and October have been traditionally strong in tax revenue as Greeks start paying property and income taxes.

$1 = 0.9287 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

