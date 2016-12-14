FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Greek Jan-Nov central govt budget surplus beats target
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 2:34 PM / 8 months ago

Greek Jan-Nov central govt budget surplus beats target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Greece's central government registered a primary budget surplus of 7.45 billion euros ($6.99 billion) in the 11 months to November, beating its target by 3.89 billion euros thanks to higher tax revenues, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administration. It is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the country's finances.

The government's target was for a primary budget surplus- which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 3.55 billion euros for the January-November period.

Net tax revenue came in at 44.65 billion euros, 1.45 billion euros above target, while spending stood at 42.41 billion euros, 1.32 billion euros below target.

September and October have been traditionally strong in tax revenue as Greeks start paying property and income taxes. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.