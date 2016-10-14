FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Greek Jan-September central govt budget surplus beats target on tax revenues
October 14, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

Greek Jan-September central govt budget surplus beats target on tax revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Greece's central government registered a primary budget surplus of 5.4 billion euros ($6.10 billion) in the nine months to September, beating its target by 3.5 billion euros, helped by higher tax revenues, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administration. It is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the country's finances.

The government's target was for a primary budget surplus- which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 1.9 billion euros for the January-September period.

Tax revenues came in at 35.2 billion euros, 1.5 billion euros above target, while spending stood at 34.5 billion euros, 2.5 billion euros below target.

September has been traditionally strong in tax revenues, since Greeks start paying property and income taxes. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

