Greek Jan-Sept central govt budget surplus misses target

ATHENS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government recorded a primary budget surplus of 3.1 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in the first nine months of the year, missing its target due to delays in collecting a property tax, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece’s EU/IMF lenders, but it indicates the state of the cash-strapped country’s finances.

The government’s target was for a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 3.6 billion euros for the nine-month period, data showed.

Tax revenues came in at 32.2 billion euros, 4.6 billion euros below a target of 36.8 billion euros.

Revenues from a property tax were pushed back due to a Sept. 20 general election, while Athens has not received profit returns of 1.7 billion euros from the European Central Bank and other central banks in the euro zone.

Public spending stood at 36.2 billion euros, 4.38 billion euros less than targeted as the cash-strapped country cut back on expenditure to meet its obligations.