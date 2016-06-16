FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Jan-May central govt budget surplus beats target
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Greek Jan-May central govt budget surplus beats target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 16 (Reuters) - Greece's central government registered a primary budget surplus of 2.26 billion euros ($2.53 billion) in the first five months of the year, helped by lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the country's finances.

The government's target was for a primary budget deficit - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 820 million euros for the five-month period.

Net tax revenues came in at 17.25 billion euros, 759 million euros above target, while spending was 2.36 billion euros below target. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

