FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek Jan-May central govt budget surplus tops target, spending falls
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Greek Jan-May central govt budget surplus tops target, spending falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government recorded a primary budget surplus of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in the first five months of the year, versus a targeted deficit due to a sharp fall in spending, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece’s EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the cash-strapped country’s finances.

The government had targeted a primary budget deficit of 556 million euros for the five-month period, data showed.

Tax revenues came in at 17.05 billion euros, against a target of 18.01 billion euros.

Public spending stood at 20.03 billion euros, 2.62 billion euros below target as the cash-strapped country cut back on expenditure to meet its obligations. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.