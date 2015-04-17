FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Greek economic plan requires details, not rhetoric
April 17, 2015 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says Greek economic plan requires details, not rhetoric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday urged Greece’s government to go through “every line” in its budget to come up with a detailed economic reform plan that satisfies its international creditors.

“I believe that the kind of detail that’s needed requires going literally through every line in your budget,” Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a news conference following a meeting in which he urged Greece’s finance minister to quickly come up with a solution.

“This isn’t resolved by speeches, it isn’t resolved by rhetoric. It’s resolved by the hard technical work.” (Reporting by Jason Lange and David Chance; Editing by Paul Simao)

