FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek central govt surplus exceeds target after spending cuts
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Greek central govt surplus exceeds target after spending cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government recorded a primary budget surplus of 2.16 billion euros in the first four months of the year, versus a targeted small budget deficit due to a slash in spending, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece’s EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the cash-strapped country’s finances.

The government had targeted a primary budget deficit of 287 million euros for the four-month period, data from the ministry showed.

Tax revenues came in at 14.29 billion euros, broadly in line with a target of 14.28 billion euros.

Public spending stood at 16.32 billion euros, 2 billion euros below target as the cash-strapped country cuts back on expenditure to meet its obligations. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.