Bulgaria's Greek-owned banks 'under controls' to prevent funds going to Greece - minister
July 9, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria's Greek-owned banks 'under controls' to prevent funds going to Greece - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 9 (Reuters) - Greek-owned banks in Bulgaria are “under controls” to prevent funds being sent to Greece, Bulgarian Economy Minister Bozhidar Lukarski was quoted as saying on Thursday.

”At this stage, there is no turmoil in the banking system. The Greek banks here are under controls so that financial resources are not sent there, news agency BGNES quoted Lukarski as saying. He did not elaborate on the controls.

The central bank declined to comment. It has stepped up checks on local lenders, monitoring for any possible fallout from the debt crisis next door. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Pravin Char)

