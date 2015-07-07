Bulgarian central bank steps up vigilance over Greece

SOFIA, July 7 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian central bank has stepped up checks on local lenders by asking for data on outgoing money transfers twice daily, monitoring for any possible fallout from the debt crisis next door in Greece, three banking sources said on Tuesday.

Bulgaria is seen as potentially vulnerable as more than a fifth of its banking assets are Greek-owned and it has close trade and investment ties to its southern neighbour, but the sources told Reuters the situation remained calm.

The central bank declined comment.

Bulgarian leaders have assured citizens that all measures have been taken to protect the banks. The central bank said in a statement on June 29 that banks with Greek shareholders were well-capitalised and had above average levels of liquidity.

“The central bank has requested banks to report on outgoing transfers twice a day,” a banking source familiar with the situation said.

Bulgaria went through its own financial crisis in the 1990s and again last year, when the Balkan country’s fourth-largest lender, known as Corpbank, collapsed under the weight of a bank run that briefly spread to a bigger lender.

Greek banks have sizeable market shares in Balkan markets including Bulgaria and Serbia, where banks have mostly halted foreign exchange and dinar trading with Greek-owned lenders to minimise the impact of the crisis.

“When we have a crisis like the one in Greece, the central bank has to be more vigilant and follow closely what activities are on the market. This is part of their job,” a second banking source said.

Greece’s fate hung in the balance on Tuesday after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras launched a desperate bid to win fresh aid from sceptical creditors at an emergency euro zone summit, but Germany said there was no basis for talks.

“All Bulgarian banks reported their status twice a day last week (too). This will probably continue,” said a third banking source.

“Every day the banks do some reporting to the central bank, now it is a tad more. In any situation of uncertainty in regional and global aspect, as after the Corpbank (fallout) last year, the reporting increases,” the source said. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)