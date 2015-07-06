FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek crisis is no threat to Bulgarian banks: minister
July 6, 2015

Greek crisis is no threat to Bulgarian banks: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 6 (Reuters) - There is no danger to Bulgarian banks or the country as a whole from the Greek debt crisis, although trade between the two neighbours will be hit, Bulgarian Economy Minister Bozhidar Lukarski said on national radio.

“There is no danger for the financial stability of the Bulgarian banking institutions and the financial stability of Bulgaria,” Lukarski said.

Bulgaria is seen as vulnerable to the fallout from Greece, especially as Greek lenders control more than a fifth of Bulgarian banks and the countries have close trade and investment ties.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams

