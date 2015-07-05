FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buba chief warned Grexit would hurt German budget -Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Buba chief warned Grexit would hurt German budget -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has warned Angela Merkel’s cabinet that a Greek exit from the euro zone would rip a hole worth billions of euros in the German budget, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Sunday citing government sources.

The paper said Weidmann had warned that the costs of a Grexit would hit Bundesbank profits, which flow into the budget.

The paper also said a Greek exit would mean Bundesbank losses would be greater than the 14.4 billion euros already put aside in provisions linked to euro crisis because it would make losses on Greek securities bought by the central bank.

“This would not be enough in the case of a Grexit,” reported Handelsblatt, not specifying its source.

Noone at the Bundesbank was initially available to comment. A spokesperson for the German government was also unavailable immediately. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.