ECB's Weidmann says Greece has lost of lot of trust

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Greece has lost a lot of trust and euro zone governments must decide whether to expand their risk exposure to Athens, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Weidmann, who heads Germany’s Bundesbank, said the euro zone’s central banks should ensure Greece’s banks do not worsen their liquidity position by buying up Greek government debt for which he said there is still no market.

Speaking at a news conference to present the Bundesbank’s 2014 results, he also said negative inflation rates in the euro zone were “only of temporary nature”, reflecting the sharp fall in oil prices. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)