Greek cabinet to convene at 1700 GMT on Sunday - state TV
June 28, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Greek cabinet to convene at 1700 GMT on Sunday - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will summon an urgent meeting of his cabinet at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Sunday, state TV reported without giving further details.

Greece has said it may impose capital controls and keep its banks shut on Monday after creditors refused to extend the country’s bailout.

A meeting of the country’s Financial Stability Council was under way to discuss the situation in the country’s banking system. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Matthias Williams)

