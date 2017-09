ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s government cabinet will make announcements after a meeting later on Sunday, the finance minister and central bank governor said after a meeting of the country’s financial stability council.

Both declined to give further details. The comments come amid expectations that Greece will have to impose capital controls to stem a surge in bank withdrawals. The CEO of one of the country’s biggest banks said banks will not open on Monday. (Writing by Deepa Babington)