ATHENS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s re-elected Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will appoint Panos Skourletis as energy minister in the new cabinet which is expected to be announced by Tuesday evening, a Syriza party source told Reuters.

George Chouliarakis, who was a senior negotiator with Greece’s lenders and caretaker finance minister, will “most likely” be appointed deputy finance minister, the source said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by John Stonestreet)