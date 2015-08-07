EU Commission says does not expect decisions from conference call on Greece

BRUSSELS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission does not expect decisions from a conference call of EU deputy finance ministers on Friday to discuss the state of negotiations on a third Greek bailout, a spokeswoman said.

“It will be an opportunity to get an update from the institutions on where we stand, what progress has been made,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission said. “We don’t expect any particular decisions.”

She added that experts were working with Greek counterparts to draft a memorandum of understanding for a three-year loan programme worth up to 86 billion euros. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Paul Taylor)