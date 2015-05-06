EU's Juncker, Greece's Tsipras discuss need for pension reform

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed the need for reforms to Greece’s pension system during a phone call on Wednesday to assess progress in debt talks, both sides said.

Juncker and Tsipras “discussed the importance of reforms to modernise the pension system so that it is fair, fiscally sustainable and effective in averting old-age poverty,” a joint statement from Greece and the European Commission said.

"They also discussed the need for wage developments and labour market institutions to be supportive of job creation, competitiveness and social cohesion ... They concurred on the role of a modern and effective collective bargaining system," the statement said, adding that "constructive talks" should continue between Greece and its creditors.