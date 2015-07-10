Key institution chiefs to confer on Greek proposal-sources

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The heads of the key creditor institutions involved in assessing Greece’s proposals for a reform-for-cash deal will confer by teleconference at 1100 GMT on Friday, EU sources said.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup finance ministers’ chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem will make a first assessment of the plans sent to Brussels late on Thursday by the Greek government, the sources said.

If the assessment is positive, a euro zone summit on Sunday could recommend starting negotiations with Athens on a new three-year bailout programme and releasing some bridging funds once it enacts key immediate reforms.