FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek president names Supreme Court judge as caretaker PM
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Greek president names Supreme Court judge as caretaker PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s top Supreme Court judge Vassiliki Thanou was named the head of a caretaker government to lead the country to elections expected next month, the president’s office said on Thursday.

After a final effort to get political party leaders to form a coalition failed, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos’s office said he was obliged to appoint a new caretaker administration that will be sworn in on Friday.

Thanou, who becomes the country’s first female prime minister, will be sworn in later on Thursday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.