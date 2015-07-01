FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Carney urges Greek deal as soon as possible
July 1, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's Carney urges Greek deal as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Greece and its creditors would both benefit from reaching a deal as soon as possible, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday, after earlier warning of the dangers posed by Greece’s deepening debt crisis.

“It is in the best interests of all the parties to come to an agreement ... (and) we would just encourage them to move to conclusion as quickly as possible,” Carney said in an interview with Sky News.

Carney, who earlier presented the central bank’s half-yearly assessment of financial risks, also said he backed the European Central Bank’s handling of the debt crisis, which has come under fire both in Greece and in Germany. (Reporting by David Milliken and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

