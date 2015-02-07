FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece won't face cash crunch during talks with EU- finmin
February 7, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Greece won't face cash crunch during talks with EU- finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Greece will not face any cash crunch while negotiations with its euro zone partners on a new programme to roll back austerity take place, its deputy finance minister said on Saturday.

“During the time span of the negotiations there is no problem (of liquidity). This does not mean that there will be a problem afterwards,” Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Mega TV.

Asked whether state coffers may encounter a cash crunch if talks drag on until May, the minister said he did not expect the negotiations over a new deal to last that long.

“Even if they did, we can find money,” he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
