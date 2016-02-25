FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greece Cen Bank sees economy recovering, but underpinned by risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Greece is expected to return to growth in the second half of 2016, Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday, but said it was subject to risks ranging from Europe’s migrant crisis to the possibility of Britain leaving the EU.

“It is .. reasonable to anticipate that the recession will bottom out and that the economy will see a slight recovery during the second half of the year, provided that political stability is maintained and uncertainty, which harms investor confidence, is eliminated,” Stournaras, an ECB Governing Council member, told the annual meeting of the Central Bank in Athens. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)

